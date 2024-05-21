Austin Butler and Jodie Comer to Wave Green Flag at Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Award-winning actors Austin Butler and Jodie Comer will serve as the honorary starters for this Sunday’s Indy 500.

That means they will wave the green flag to signal the start of the race.

“Austin and Jodie star in a movie focused on two wheels, but they’re about to experience the exhilaration of 33 of the fastest cars on four wheels as they stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports.”

“The Bikeriders” captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing and follows a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club based off the book of the same title by Danny Lyon. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy, played by Comer, is inextricably drawn to Benny, played by Butler, the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny, played by Tom Hardy.

The movie comes out June 21.

Butler is best known for playing the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, “Elvis” in 2022.

Comer is a British actress best known for her role as “Villanelle” in the BBC America cult breakout series, “Killing Eve.” Comer won both the Emmy Award for “Lead Actress in a Drama Series” and BAFTA Award for “Best Leading Actress” in 2019.

