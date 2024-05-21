Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bel Air Is Back

Published on May 21, 2024

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Bel Air Is Back

Turn up the heat in Bel Air this summer because the cast is back and bringing the fire! Fans better buckle up because this season is set to be worth every second of the wait. In a recent sit-down, Olly Sholotan spilled the beans on landing the role of Carlton and dropped some serious wisdom for aspiring black actors, reminding them to stay resilient in the face of rejection and never let it dim their shine. It’s all about staying true to yourself and pushing through the challenges to reach your dreams.

Gymnastics Turns Black Magic

Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles just smashed their goals at the US Core Classic, bringing them one step closer to Olympic glory in Paris next year. These three fierce ladies are taking over the gymnastics world, and it’s a sight to behold watching them celebrate their victories together. With Simone clinching the gold, Shilese securing the silver, and Jordan bringing home the bronze, they’re proving that black girl magic knows no bounds. Keep an eye on these powerhouse athletes as they continue to dominate and inspire on their journey to the top!

Trevor Jackson Bares All

In a candid interview, Trevor Jackson opens up about how his journey in writing and performing music has brought him a newfound sense of presence and honesty. From penning lyrics to stepping onto the stage, Jackson finds solace in expressing his truth, allowing him to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

