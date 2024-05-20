Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Sports

Ken Griffey Jr to Drive Pace Car for the 2024 Indy 500

Published on May 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
2024 Seoul Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

Source: Masterpress / Getty

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will drive the pace car and lead the field to the green flag to begin the 108th Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

The car Griffey will drive is a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

“Driving the Pace Car and leading the field to start the Indy 500 is one of the coolest experiences,” Griffey said. “I came to the track a few years ago as a photographer and look forward to seeing the race from a different perspective.”

Griffey was the first overall pick in the 1987 draft and a 13-time All-Star. His 630 home runs rank as the seventh-most in MLB history. Griffey also won 10 Gold Glove Awards in center field.

He is tied for the record of most consecutive games with a home run (eight, with Don Mattingly and Dale Long).

Griffey was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.  He also was inducted into both the Mariners Hall of Fame and the Reds Hall of Fame.

Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any car. The 2024 race marks the 35th time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948.

The post Ken Griffey Jr to Drive Pace Car for the 2024 Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Ken Griffey Jr to Drive Pace Car for the 2024 Indy 500  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close