The Impact of Tourism on Indianapolis

Published on May 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is National Travel and Tourism week. This year, there are many events encouraging people to visit Indianapolis.

So far in 2024, Indianapolis has already had the NBA All Star game, the Solar Eclipse and even the NFL combine.

“We can confidently say this is our biggest year in tourism yet for the city of Indianapolis,” says Clare Clark, senior communications manager for Visit Indy. “And what better week to celebrate national travel and tourism week than leading into the Indy 500, [and] the Pacers continuing their playoff run.”

The month of May is traditionally the biggest month for tourism due to the Indy 500. The track has welcomed 500,00 people in the month of May alone, Clark says.

Indy shows no signs of slowing down in terms of tourism. June 15-23 Lucas Oil Stadium will host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials for nine days.

This year’s anticipated tourism is expected to bring an economic boost to the city.

“Each year we, we welcome 30 million visitors annually to Indianapolis. So that equates to nearly $5.8 billion in economic impact. So, think about all the hospitality workers that really helped be those frontline greeters and those that welcome our visitors to the Circle City. We employ nearly 83,000 hospitality members in Indianapolis. So, it’s just a huge industry and we’re excited to celebrate this week,” Clark says.

 

