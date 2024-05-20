Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
News

Indiana Pacers Set New Playoff Mark In Blowout Game 7 Win Over New York Knicks

God hates the Knicks...

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven

Source: Elsa / Getty

And just like that, the New York Knicks Cinderella story comes to an end as the injury plagued team was routed by a red-hot Indiana Pacers team in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon (May 19).

As ESPN, reports, the Indiana Pacers set a playoff mark with their hot shooting in the first half of the game and though they cooled off in the second half they still ended the game with a 67.1% field goal percentage which is the highest ever recorded in an NBA playoff game. Fittingly, the Knicks superstar point guard, Jalen Brunson suffered a season ending injury in the second half of the game when he fractured his hand and was pulled from the game as the Knicks saw their playoff dreams slip away at the hands of a fully healthy Pacers squad.

Per ESPN:

It was the greatest shooting half in a playoff game on record, beating the 74% the San Antonio Spurs shot during the 2014 NBA Finals in a performance that left some thinking that was one of the finest displays of offensive basketball ever. And the Pacers beat it.

The Knicks made a push in the third quarter, thanks largely to a series of 3-pointers from DiVincenzo (37 points). He ended up with nine treys for the game, setting a Knicks playoff record. Those 3s and some rare defensive stops cut the Pacers’ lead from 22 points down to seven and had the Knicks fans thinking they might see something to remember after all.

Had the Knicks even somehow pulled off a miracle on 34th street and won the game, they’d certainly be swept by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals without their floor general in Jalen Brunson who was struggling with his game before fracturing his hand on a play in the 3rd quarter.

It was already a tough day for Brunson, who was just 6-of-17 shooting for 17 points before exiting.

“It’s a part of the game and, like I said, this group, we didn’t make excuses for anything,” Brunson said. “And so if things happen, we go forward with what we had. Obviously we wanted everyone healthy.”

Unfortunately for the Knicks, health was in short order this season as every one of their starters had been sidelined by the time Game 7 rolled around. With four bench players in the starting lineup and Jalen Brunson leading the charge, many considered it a miracle that the Knicks lasted as long as they did in the playoffs.

This is probably the first time that the Knicks got eliminated from the playoffs and New York fans were still happy and grateful with how the season turned out.

Respect.

Indiana Pacers Set New Playoff Mark In Blowout Game 7 Win Over New York Knicks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close