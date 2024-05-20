Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Local

Elliott On Israeli Bonds: “Israel is an ally. We need to support them.”

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Statehouse

Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is investing more in Israel. The state’s treasurer announced last week that he has authorized the purchase of more Israeli bonds.

The purchase means that Indiana is essentially purchasing some of Israel’s debt. The state gets a return on that purchase in the form of a 5-percent interest rate. That’s something State Treasurer Daniel Elliott says he couldn’t pass up.

“For us as a state, we are always looking for good investments,” he told All Indiana Politics. “I am very limited in what I can invest in, so when I’m looking for these opportunities to invest, I’m trying to get the best return.”

Elliott said that his office has caught both lots of praise and lots of flack for the decision to invest in Israeli bonds. The Jewish community has thrown lots of support behind the move. but, Elliott said that protest groups against the Israel-Hamas War have made their disdain for the decision clear too.

Elliott said the state has a duty to support Israel.

“Israel is an ally,” he said. “When we had 9/11 they were there to support us. We need to be doing the same thing for Israel.”

Elliott made it clear that the money used in the purchase of the Israeli bonds would not be used in any way in their war with Hamas. He said the funds will go towards Israeli infrastructure.

In like manner, Elliott said the state continues to divest itself from China as mandated by state lawmakers this past legislative session.

The post Elliott On Israeli Bonds: “Israel is an ally. We need to support them.” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Elliott On Israeli Bonds: “Israel is an ally. We need to support them.”  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close