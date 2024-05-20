Hot Girl Hair: See Megan Thee Stallion’s Big, Blonde, and Bold Afro Take Center Stage

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her fierce style and bold fashion choices, has once again set the beauty world abuzz with her latest hair look. Sis is not playing on the Hot Girl Summer Tour – and we can’t get enough.

During recent tour stops in Detroit and Chicago, the sexy femcee debuted stunning, voluminous blonde kinky curls that the girlies are still talking about. It is clear that the Hot Girl Summer Tour will not just be a place for powerhouse performances but also one for head-turning style and beauty looks to inspire fans and fashionistas all year long.

Hotties, keep scrolling for the details – aah!

Megan Thee Stallion’s Major Mane Moment Made Us Gag

On May 17 and 18, the Hot Girl Coach commanded the stage during her highly anticipated tour’s second and third concerts. As HB reported, Meg fashionably kicked off the tour just a few days earlier in Minneapolis wearing skin-tight body suits and glamour girl hair.

This time, Meg elevated her previous beauty and fashion slays with a larger-than-life afro in brown and blonde highlights. Only a hottie like Megan could pull off a lioness look like this.

Megan’s hair was all about drama and volume – and the real magic was its size and texture. Captivating the hearts of sold-out crowds, Megan paired her bodacious curls with several stage costumes we loved.

One fit included a sexy pink bra, hot pants, and furry boots. Another was an ombre orange and pink bodysuit that literally looked like somebody had poured it on the Planet Fitness ambassador’s body.

Megan’s Hottie Squad showed love for her hair and ‘fits. They jumped into her comment sections with emojis, praise, and jokes about needing to go to the gym.

“The curly fro does it for me every time!!” wrote one fan. “The big hair EATSSSS,” said another. Commenting on Meg’s body, which was bodying, “I just put my donut down,” posted another.

Megan Wants You To Have A Shot Of Her Tequila

While stunting in her fabulous tour hair and seductive bodysuit on social media, Megan teased her new liquor brand. Ms. Tina Snow dropped a reel with information on May 19.

“CHICAGO HOTTIES, YOUR CHICAS IS READY yall get to have the FIRST EXCLUSIVE TASTE OF MY NEW TEQUILA DROPPING SOON,” she wrote on her Instagram post. Fan comments show many are ready for a taste.

Megan may be just a few shows into her first-ever headlining tour, but that hasn’t stopped her from snatching edges, owning the stage and staying in her bag. The Hot Girl Summer Tour will make 33 North America and Europe stops. Fellow femcee and “it girl,” GloRilla, joins Meg at each stop.

