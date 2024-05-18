Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

The horrific video footage showing Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally attacking Cassie Ventura has not only confirmed the singer’s allegations – it has also renewed calls to re-investigate the death of Kim Porter, the mother of the disgraced music mogul’s children who died unexpectedly in 2018 under questionable circumstances.

CNN made the video public in an exclusive report Friday, just about six months after Ventura, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend, filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing the Grammy-winning hip-hop star of rape and abuse during their nearly 10-year-long relationship.

The video recorded in 2016 shows Ventura walking down a hotel’s hall to an elevator bank where Diddy – wearing only a towel around his waist – attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground. He then kicked her motionless body and attempted to drag her down the hall. At another point, Diddy is shown sitting down and violently throwing objects at Ventura while she’s off-camera.

In Ventura’s lawsuit – which was first reported by the New York Times and quickly settled for $30 million – Diddy, 54, is accused of not only raping her but also keeping her on drugs to control her sexually and physically assaulting and abusing her on multiple occasions.

The lawsuit was filed with one week to spare under an expanded statute of limitations in New York State for lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

The video footage revealed this week corroborated Ventura’s claims in the lawsuit and lent renewed validity to the lingering – and unfounded – suspicions that Diddy also played a role in the death of Porter, who was 47 when she died of lobar pneumonia, “a type of pneumonia characterized by the infection and inflammation of one or more lobes of the lung,” according to the Yale School of Medicine.

Initial reports pointed to Porter possibly suffering from pneumonia and flu-like symptoms in the days before her death.

Novelist Kola Boof, who claims to have been Porter’s “friend,” reacted to the video footage of Diddy attacking Ventura, 37, by publicly recalling “the horrible way he treated” Porter, who was 47 when she died. “I’ve always silently held him responsible for her young death,” Boof continued in a social media thread posted Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Boof went on to claim that “CASSIE allowed herself to be used ‘Racially’ against KIM PORTER as Diddy humiliated, beat & repeat Kim for years.”

Boof’s allegations about Diddy along with the graphic video of him attacking Ventura contributed to the growing calls on social media for Porter’s death to be criminally investigated.

The calls were rife with other allegations, like one claim on X that they “will never forget when Cassie had to cut her hair because Diddy pulled most of it out and the time he had to pay for Kim Porter to get her nose done because he got mad and broke it.”

Another went a step further and demanded “Biggie’s AND Kim Porter’s case reopened,” with the former referring to the murder of rapper the Notorious B.I.G., a star on Diddy’s Bad Boy Records label who in 1997 was slain in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

To be sure, there is no proof that Diddy was involved in Porter’s death.

But singer Al B. Sure!, who shares a child with Porter, implied in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2020 that Diddy had something to do with her death:

“I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over [pneumonia]. That’s some bull sh*t. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Shortly after Ventura’s lawsuit was filed, Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal said in an interview that Porter once cut Diddy’s wrists to protect herself from his alleged violence against her. Deal said Diddy was physically abusive toward Porter.

“One night, when they were at home, at Kim’s house […] he wanted to, you know, put his hands on her in the wrong way,” Deal said. “And Kim took one of those corkscrews and ripped his wrists up. And she hit an artery. And when she did that, he had to rush over to St. Luke’s Hospital.”

Deal added: “The same thing he did with Cassie is the same thing he did with Kim.”

Deal said he’d be willing to testify to those claims while under oath.

Porter, who was found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home, dated Diddy from 1994 to 2007. Their son, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. They also have twin girls, Jessie James and D’Lila. Porter also has an additional son, Quincy, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure! After they broke up, Diddy and Porter reportedly maintained a close friendship. Porter’s death came one month before her 48th birthday.

Diddy and Ventura began their romantic relationship in 2007.

