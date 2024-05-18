Sis, Fendi Is Dropping New Fragrances So Get Your Coins Ready

All the fashion girlies know about Fendi. It is a timeless brand that continues to influence style, society, and culture.

Worn by Black Hollywood “it girls” like Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, and Gabrielle Union, Fendi is synonymous with class and elegance. The legacy label’s superpower is making us feel expensive and luxurious whenever we are rocking it.

The girls that get it, get it – and they carry Baguettes.

To the excitement of many fashion lovers—including slayers here at HB—Fendi is now expanding its luxury product offerings into beauty and fragrance. And if what the fashion insiders say is true – the new line everything you need and more.

Keep scrolling for info on the drop. Available next month, we’re sure Fendi’s collection includes your new signature scent.

Find your new ride-to-die scent with Fendi fragrances.

Fendi’s new fragrance line includes seven scents. They are Casa Grande, Sempre Mio, Dolce Bacio, Prima Terra, Ciao Amore, Perche No, and La Baguette.

According to its website, each fragrance is “an invitation to the unique world and secret gardens of the Fendi family expressed through their storied medium – the finest raw materials.” To that end, the new fragrances are not just scents but stories inspired by members of the Fendi family and the fashion house’s artistic director, Kim Jones. Each note and blend is a fragrant example of their creativity and passion for luxury.

When it comes to fragrances, the most important thing to check for is their smell profile and notes. Fendi’s new line promises a mix of orange blossom, Madagascar vanilla, fresh iris, rich leather, tonka beans, myrrh, Italian bergamot, and more. Colorful product images show that the perfume will be packaged in a simple glass bottle design with a black top featuring the ‘Fendi’ logo.

Fendi’s fine fragrances come just ahead of its 100th company anniversary, further solidifying its rich heritage, innovative spirit, and impact on all the rich aunties. In other words, with the Italian brand’s long history of slaying the fashion game, we can’t help but be obsessed already.

Smell good, feel good: Luxury fragrances are the epitome of self-care. Sis, you deserve.

Investing in a luxury fragrance like Fendi’s is the epitome of self-care. Luxury brands like Fendi provide a longer-lasting, higher-quality experience that is simply unparalleled.

A good perfume is more than just a pretty smell. It’s an extension of our confidence and the final touch to any fly fit. Our perfect perfumes have us feeling like the queens and boss babes we are.

So, Sis, get your coins ready because you deserve it.

Fendi’s seven scents will cost about $330 a bottle. The entire collection will be available online and in stores on June 20.

