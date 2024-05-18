Listen Live
9-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Rural Indiana

Published on May 18, 2024

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 9-year-old boy died, and an 11-year-old boy was hurt, in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in rural Benton County, the sheriff says.

Sheriff John Cox says the dispatch center received a call just after 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of South County Road 1100 East. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles northwest of Otterbein, a town of about 1,100 people that straddles the border of Benton and Tippecanoe counties.

A news release issued Friday night from the sheriff said the two boys were trapped under the ATV. The 11-year-old boy received minor injuries. Attempts to revive the 9-year-old boy at the crash scene were unsuccessful.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Benton County Coroner’s Office will investigate the crash, the sheriff says.

The release did not name the boys.

Otterbein is about at 75-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

