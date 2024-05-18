Listen Live
Five People Hurt in Hamilton County Crash Friday Afternoon

Published on May 18, 2024

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hamilton County are investigating after five people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says four cars were involved in a crash near State Road 38 and Springmill Road.

As a result, two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries, one of whom was a minor. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Updates have not yet been provided about any of the people involved in the crash.

At this time, officers think a truck was heading east when it rear-ended a car. The truck then likely crossed the center lines and hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

The fourth car involved was hit by “flying debris” from the initial rear-ending incident.

