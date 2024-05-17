Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
News

Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016

CNN obtained horrifying surveillance footage of Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel.

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Diddy and Cassie

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Surveillance footage of Sean Diddy Combs physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, in 2016 at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, has been released on CNN.com. The horrific clip shows Cassie walking down the hall to the elevator bank where Diddy attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground, kicking her, and attempting to drag her down the hall in his towel. At another point, Diddy sits down and violently throws objects at Cassie while she seeks coverage in a corner and off-camera.

The 2016 footage corroborates Cassies now-settled federal lawsuit, which she filed in November. Cassie’s lawyer released this statement,

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

It took only a day for Diddy to settle the shocking lawsuit that detailed years of inhumane physical and sexual abuse against his former lover. Diddy claimed it wasn’t an admission of guilt leaving some fans and some of the entertainment world polarized. Celebrities like Stevie J and Meek Mill came to Diddy’s defense, and are silent.

Cassie specifically referenced the incident in her bombshell lawsuit. According to Ventura’s lawsuit, the incident occurred “around March 2016.” According to Cassie’s lawsuit, Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Diddy blatantly denied Cassie’s accusations in a statement by his lawyer but footage proves otherwise.

Diddy’s House Raided

diddy in a suit

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

Amid human trafficking investigations, federal agents recently raided Diddy’s LA home, and his sons were detained on the scene. Rumors ran rampant that Diddy tried to escape to Antigua when it all went down.

In a statement released following the raids, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

Diddy’s arch enemy 50 Cent took to social media to further hold the mogul accountable for his actions. Diddy maintained his innocence as of three days ago, posting a message on Instagram, “Time tells truth.”

Diddy reportedly paid $50,000 for the footage. He has not commented on the video.

RELATED STORIES:

Cassie Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Diddy

Misa Hylton Blasts Diddy Following Their Son Justin Combs’ Recent DUI

Horrifying Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Physically Attacking Cassie In 2016  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close