Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Sports

Pacers Kick Knicks in Game 6, Game 7 is Sunday

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers dominated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 116-103 Friday night.

That means the series is tied 3-3. The winner of Game 7 on Sunday advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics.

Indiana started to pull away in the second quarter by outscoring the Knicks 32-21 in the period to take a 61-51 lead at halftime. They would go onto extend the lead past 20 in the second half more than once.

After being outrebounded by the Knicks 53-29 in Game 5, the Pacers won the battle on the glass 47-35 in Game 6.

The Pacers were led in scoring by Pascal Siakam who had 25 points. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led the way again with 31 points, but he only made 2 out of 13 shots in the first half.

Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and 9 assists for Indiana to go along with 6 rebounds after he took just 9 shot attempts in Game 5.

Game 7 is Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm. Full radio coverage can be heard on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

 

 

The post Pacers Kick Knicks in Game 6, Game 7 is Sunday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pacers Kick Knicks in Game 6, Game 7 is Sunday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close