Pacers Kick Knicks in Game 6, Game 7 is Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers dominated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 116-103 Friday night.

That means the series is tied 3-3. The winner of Game 7 on Sunday advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics.

Indiana started to pull away in the second quarter by outscoring the Knicks 32-21 in the period to take a 61-51 lead at halftime. They would go onto extend the lead past 20 in the second half more than once.

After being outrebounded by the Knicks 53-29 in Game 5, the Pacers won the battle on the glass 47-35 in Game 6.

The Pacers were led in scoring by Pascal Siakam who had 25 points. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led the way again with 31 points, but he only made 2 out of 13 shots in the first half.

Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and 9 assists for Indiana to go along with 6 rebounds after he took just 9 shot attempts in Game 5.

Game 7 is Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm. Full radio coverage can be heard on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

