Listen Live
Local

Man Sentenced for Selling Drugs Involved in Fatal Overdose

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man is now facing 20 years in prison for selling pills that led to multiple overdoses – one of which was fatal.

According to the Department of Justice, Jeremial Leach used a Snapchat account under the name “Mel” to advertise pills laced with fentanyl. Snapchat is a social media platform known for storing images and videos for limited periods of time.

Evansville Police say they were twice called to a home on Wedeking Avenue on June 25, 2022.

The first time, they revived a woman with naloxone. The second time, they were not able to save a 19-year-old girl, who died. Both females had overdosed due to fentanyl intoxication.

Officers later learned that the 19-year-old had had conversations online with Leach, in which she had asked about buying certain pills. But, Leach did not stop selling drugs following her death.

In August of 2022, Evansville Police revived another woman with naloxone. They soon learned that she had taken a believed oxycodone tablet that she had purchased from Leach.

That October, investigators caught two individuals who had bought drugs at Leach’s home.

Leach was arrested on October 11, 2022. After prison, he will face another five years of supervised release.

The post Man Sentenced for Selling Drugs Involved in Fatal Overdose appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Sentenced for Selling Drugs Involved in Fatal Overdose  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Local

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close