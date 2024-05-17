‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o To Make IMAX Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Lupita Nyong’o takes a vexing journey through A Quiet Place: Day One. The new trailer for the upcoming prequel was released last week, and they recently announced its debut at the Tribeca Festival in June.

Watch the official trailer and read more details inside.

Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are spotlighted in the new trailer, where their characters are terrifyingly attempting to make it out of the city to safety. The A Quiet Place prequel documents what life was like “the day the world went quiet.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One home to New York— and on the biggest screen in New York City,” said Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming Cara Cusumano in a statement. “We can’t think of a more perfect way to close out our programming this June than with some big screen thrills and a film that celebrates the magic of the shared theatrical experience.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by Sarnoski from a story he co-developed with A Quiet Place original film star John Krasinski. Krasinski produces with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. The film is based on characters by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The film also stars Djmon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

For more information about the upcoming prequel, text “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444). This will give fans access to discover more about the film and stay up to date on A Quiet Place news.

Watch the trailer below:

