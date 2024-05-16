Millyz “Tha Realest,” Vado “Pistol On My Slime” & More | Daily Visuals 5.16.24

Millyz is more than proud to represent his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts but the man really does love flying south of the boarder and shooting his music videos in Latin America for some reason. For his latest offering he once again takes flight to a Spanish-speaking country.

In his new black-and-white visuals to “Tha Realest,” Millyz heads down to Medellin, Colombia where he walks around a rather luxurious condo where he puffs on something while kicking his rhymes and showing off the nice Feng shui of the rooms in the establishment he’s staying at. We’re lowkey surprised he didn’t have a gang of thick Colombian women kicking it with him. We mean, when in Rome, right?

Back in the States, Vado does what he can to keep Harlem on the map and for his clip to “Pistol On My Slime,” kicks it at a playground in the middle of the night and drops his rhymes while someone skateboards in the background. Dude busted his ass in one clip too. We would’ve requested that be cut from the clip. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sheff G, Masio Gunz and Jeremih, and more.

MILLYZ – “THA REALEST”

VADO – “PISTOL ON MY SLIME”

SHEFF G – “EVERYTHING LIT”

MASIO GUNZ & JEREMIH – “PANIC”

RJMRLA & JOE MOSES – “FACES & NAMES”

TROY AVE – “MERCEDES”

STRETCH SUPREME – “DIAMOND LIFE”

C-F.O.E. – “3 HOOKS”

