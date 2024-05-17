Episode 9 | Relax, Relate, Release (Transforming Through Transitions)

Ever feel like you are under water and can’t reach surface? Our guest, therapist Lakeisha Johnson, felt the weight of the world on her shoulders during a pivotal time in her life. In this episode, titled ‘Relax, Relate, Release’, LaKeisha shares her story of transforming through transition with us on the patio. With bravery and vulnerability, she opens up about her battle with anxiety and depression and how she made it through. But she doesn’t stop there; she generously shares invaluable wisdom and practical tips for navigating through the storms of life with grace and resilience.

Life can throw us curveballs when we least expect it, and LaKeisha’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience during those challenging times. From her personal experiences, she offers gems of insight that will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed by life’s uncertainties.

Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on the wisdom and inspiration that LaKeisha brings to the table. Let’s exhale together and find peace in the midst of life’s transitions.