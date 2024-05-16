Listen Live
Legendary Vegas Strip Hotel Announces Closure

Published on May 16, 2024

Las Vegas Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Las Vegas skyline will forever change in summer of 2024 after the demolition of the Mirage hotel.  The iconic tourist attraction with the exploding volcano outside will no longer bubble over for tourists after its last day on July 17th.

Replacing the 80-acre property will be a Hard Rock Hotel. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, stated during the announcement, “We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage.”

 

The Vegas strip has been undergoing a major transformation from Sin City into an ultra-luxury resort destination.  Many other iconic hotels like The Tropicana have also closed their doors (in April 2024) and started construction to open luxurious resorts hoping to up the attraction and bring back people that haven’t visited the city ever or in a long time.

The Mirage first opened to the public as the strip’s first megaresort in 1989 with a Polynesian theme.  it became the home to famed magicians and entertainers Siegfried and Roy who entertained tourists with their white tigers shows and opened Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.  Siegfried and Roy white tigers and habitat closed to the public in 2022.  The popular Cirque du Soleil show Love with the Beatles-themed has entertained guests for 18 years, but will take a final bow in July of 2024.

If you’re trying to get one more stay in at The Mirage before it closes you better hurry.  The hotel will stop accepting bookings on July 14th.  If you’ve already made a reservation that happens to fall after the closing date expect a cancelation and refund.

The post Legendary Vegas Strip Hotel Announces Closure appeared first on Black America Web.

