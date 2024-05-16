Listen Live
EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date

Published on May 16, 2024

Source: EA Sports

After an 11-year hiatus, fans can mark their calendars for the release of “EA Sports College Football 25″ on July 19.

The official details were unveiled recently, confirming that the game will be available on the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. With this release, gamers can expect a modernized experience that promises to capture the essence of college football like never before.

The announcement coincided with the reveal of cover athletes and additional details surrounding the game. Notable players like Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edwards are set to feature in “College Football 25,” adding a layer of authenticity and star power to the gaming experience.

While initial reports hinted at a potential July 19 release, the confirmation from EA Sports has solidified expectations and built anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking return to the virtual gridiron.

The resounding reaction from fans and media outlets underscores the cultural impact and nostalgia associated with the beloved college football franchise.

As we approach the launch date, the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates, gameplay insights, and additional features that will undoubtedly shape the gaming landscape and reignite the passion for college football gaming.

July 19 come fast please!

