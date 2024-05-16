Listen Live
Hoosier School District Recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

Published on May 16, 2024

A photo of Hamilton Southeastern Schools on a nice, sunny day

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

FISHERS, Ind. — School districts around the country received national recognition for their environmental and educational efforts last month, and one of those districts is in the Hoosier state.

The Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation in Fishers was one of 13 total districts recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy at a White House Summit on April 26th.

The DOE’s Efficient and Healthy Schools program honors schools and districts that have made steps to create efficient and healthy learning environments.

Each of the 13 districts was recognized in one of four categories: Data Detective, Retrofit Revolutionary, Performance Pro, or Solutions Strategist. Continue reading to learn how qualifying districts are chosen.

HSE Schools were categorized under the “Solutions Strategist” banner.

They received this honor by working with other organizations to power three schools with solar energy, as well as further educate students on solar power and policies.

The Department of Energy hopes that, by recognizing these districts on a national level, other school corporations around the United States will work to become more innovative and climate conscious.

The White House

Source: PHOTO: SergiyN-1/Thinkstock

Category Criteria:

Data Detective – This category honors those who demonstrate best practices to assess, benchmark, and utilize building data to prioritize school improvements.

Retrofit Revolutionary – This category honors those who showcase exemplary retrofit projects to improve energy efficiency, resilience, and promote a healthy learning environment.

Performance Pro – This category honors those who strive for continuous improvement through operations and maintenance activities, performance evaluation, and retro commissioning.

Solutions Strategist – This category honors those who develop plans and make committed goals to advance district initiatives that achieve sustained and long-term improvements of their school buildings.

Other 2024 Honorees:

  • Boise School District – Idaho
  • Broward County Public Schools – Florida
  • Canajoharie Central School District – New York
  • IDEA Public Schools – Texas
  • Lansing Public School District – Michigan
  • Livonia Public Schools – Michigan
  • Loudoun County Public Schools – Virginia
  • School District of Neillsville – Wisconsin
  • Porterville Unified School District – California
  • Portland Public Schools – Oregon
  • River Trails School District #26 – Illinois
  • Seattle Public Schools – Washington

Learn more here.

Solar panels

Source: Photo: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The post Hoosier School District Recognized by U.S. Department of Energy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

