Listen Live
News

Ye FKA Kanye West Splits With Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos

Ye, formerly Kanye West, has parted ways with his Yeezy Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos over the Yeezy Porn plan.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Conservative Catholic Group St. Michael's Media Holds Prayer Rally In Baltimore

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, aligned himself with conservative British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and named him the chief of staff for the Yeezy brand. According to the resignation letter penned by Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the factors leading to his leaving the company is the formation of the Yeezy Porn brand.

TMZ reports that Milo Yiannopoulos, 39, spoke exclusively with the outlet and confirmed that he is no longer affiliated with Ye or the Yeezy brand.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” Yiannopoulos said to TMZ.

Yiannopoulos shared his resignation letter with the outlet, citing that the creation of the Yeezy Porn defies his personal stances and recovery, stating that the introduction of the company would be “an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Yiannopoulos did say that if Ye decides to move beyond his porn plans that he’d be open to returning to work with the company. It isn’t known how far along the Chicago producer and businessman is into his prospective venture but he has mentioned in interviews that he once struggled with an addiction to pornography.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West Splits With Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Local

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close