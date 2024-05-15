Listen Live
Ryan Report: Tye Diggs, McDonalds, the NBA, and More!

Published on May 15, 2024

The Ryan Report

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.

Get the rundown from Ryan on McDonald’s to end free refills; anti-sex beds in Paris for the Summer Olympics; Taye Diggs sings about his dislike of his clean face for a movie role, TNT outbid by NBC for broadcast rights to the NBA – “Inside The NBA” in its last season; Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for Season 16 announced, the rumor of Ryan being casted in a video chat, and more.

 

The post Ryan Report: Tye Diggs, McDonalds, the NBA, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

