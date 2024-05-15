DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

Media personality and podcast host DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, is facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly raping Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe in July 2022. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court, also accuses two unnamed individuals of drugging and assaulting Abashe earlier that same day at Allen’s residence.

Abashe, described as a writer residing in Pennsylvania, has sued Allen and two John Does for sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and defamation. Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, stated that litigation became necessary after failed attempts to resolve the matter privately.

Allen, known for his work on the “Everyday Struggle” series and his large social media following, addressed the lawsuit during a Rumble livestream. He maintained his innocence, emphasizing that he has never faced charges related to such allegations.

According to Abashe’s lawsuit, she began “casually dating” Allen in 2021 after meeting on social media. The incident in July 2022 allegedly occurred after Abashe was drugged and assaulted by the unnamed individuals before Allen himself raped her.

Abashe reported the assaults to the police and underwent a sexual assault forensic exam. She claims that police used evidence from her to obtain a warrant and gather footage of the assault.

The lawsuit alleges severe physical and psychological harm to Abashe and criticizes Allen’s public statements, which Abashe believes added to her suffering.

