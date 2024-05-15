WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.
In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.
Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”
More to come.
The post Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress
-
Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC
-
Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour