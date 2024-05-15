Listen Live
Indy Man Guilty of 2022 Attempted Murder

Published on May 15, 2024

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.

Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — He shot a woman in the neck, and then tried to say he didn’t mean to do it. Now, a man from Indianapolis is heading to prison.

It was January 2nd, 2022, when a person called police and told them that a woman had just came to his door, holding her neck. She had just been shot. The man saw Bernard McGuire leaving the woman’s apartment, and that’s when she said, “he shot me.” Police arrived at Village Parkway Circle West Drive and took the woman to the hospital. She was in critical condition.

McGuire got inside of a blue car and drove off. Police quickly tracked McGuire down and arrested him. Two days later, the woman was well enough to talk to detectives.

She said Bernard McGuire was there to help her take down her Christmas tree. He left the room, came back with a rifle and shot the woman in the neck. She tried to call 911, but McGuire took the phone from her and said, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

Bernard McGuire was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a two-day trial. His sentencing is set for June 20th at 1 o’clock.

