Gunna “Whatsapp (Wassam),” Ferg “MDMX” & More | Daily Visuals 5.14.24

Gunna gonna get that money regardless and Ferg throws a house party. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 14, 2024

While the Hip-Hop community is still divided on whether or not to support Gunna given that his current standing as a possible stoolpigeon is still up in the air, the ATLien recently dropped off his latest project, One of Wun to rave reviews and much fanfare regardless of his street status.

Looking to bank off the buzz he’s created for himself, Gunna drops off some new visuals to “Whatsapp (Wassam)” which showcases Gunna living his best life whether he’s dressed down for some photoshoots or making multi-million dollar deals in boardrooms, the man isn’t letting any hate slow down his progress in his post-prison life. We can’t be mad at that.

Back in Harlem, the artist formerly known as A$AP Ferg (it’s just Ferg now) takes it back to his hood and in his clip for “MDMX” the Harlem representative throws an apartment party where the name of the game is red cups or adult juice, booty shaking and iced out jewelry (mostly on his person).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vado featuring AZ, Juicy J featuring Sukihana, and more.

GUNNA – “WHATSAPP (WASSAM)”

FERG – “MDMX”

VADO FT. AZ – “SAGE”

JUICY J FT. SUKIHANA – “SUKIHANA”

TINK – “HUH”

LOYALTY – “STILL TIPPING REMIX”

BRILL 4 THE THRILL – “PLAYIN’ BALL”

BUDDY FT. HUEY BRISS – “GOT ME STARTED”

ALBEE AL – “FISHERRR FREESTYLE”

JAYO – “WEIGHT ON MY SHOULDERS”

