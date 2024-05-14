CeCe Winans Reflects On Iconic Friendship With Whitney Houston

CeCe Winans appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last week dishing on friendship, touring, musical collaborations, and even gave a brief solo of the first song she sang in church as a child.

As the gospel legend sat down with Hudson, the two spoke about the “sisterhood” she shared with Whitney Houston over the years. Winans spoke about the impact Houston had on her life including the collaboration they did together on the song, “Count on Me” for the film “Waiting to Exhale.” Winans recalled walking into the studio to record alongside Houston and seeing Babyface. It was in that exact moment that it hit her that she had become close friends with one of the biggest names in music at the time.

“Ya’ll made such an iconic, legendary song in ‘Count on Me.’ Thank you for that because I think I sang it in school for my graduation,” Hudson responded.

Hudson and Winans reminisced on the first solo they sang in church when they were young and before Winans could share the name of the song, she broke out into a short musical rendition of the old hymn, “Fill My Cup, Lord.” In awe, Hudson referred to Winans’ voice as “pure,” as the audience continued to break out in a worthy applause. Giving all the glory to God in the most humble way possible, Winans shared with Hudson God’s grace over the years, taking her from that same young girl in church who sang the solo to now being the biggest selling gospel female artist of all time, as referenced by Hudson.

“It’s amazing to me Jennifer when, we just give God what He’s given us, we give it back to Him and to see what He can do with it is amazing,” Winans said.

While also reflecting on the goodness of God and the impact her recent “Goodness Tour” has had in the lives of others, Winans shared that touring at her age has its fair share of challenges for her. Despite the challenges that come with touring, she referred to the experience as “reviving and refreshing” due to the people coming to praise God: “Healing is happening, hope is happening, and that is the thing about the good news, it’s a blessing to every generation.”

While Winans and her music are an inspiration for many, she credits Andre Crouch, Tremayne Hawkins, and The Clark Sisters for inspiring her.

“Music is powerful,” she said. “Listening to songs that are going to uplift your heart, that’s going to give you sweet and calm thoughts and gospel music does that.”

CeCe Winans Reflects On Iconic Friendship With Whitney Houston was originally published on elev8.com