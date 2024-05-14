Listen Live
ALDI Issues Cream Cheese Recall

Published on May 14, 2024

Albany Times Union

STATEWIDE — ALDI is issuing a cream cheese recall due to a potential salmonella risk.

The Germany-based grocery chain is recalling 8 oz. portions of its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Cream Cheese, and Strawberry Cream Cheese spreads.

This recall is out of an abundance of caution, and it is in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Affected products have sell-by dates between August 30th and September 15th. If you purchased one, you are encouraged to throw it out or return it for a refund.

