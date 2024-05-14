Diddy Seeks Dismissal Of Jane Doe’s Assault Lawsuit, Claims It Never Happened

Diddy is fighting to keep his name clean. He has asked a judge to dismiss Jane Doe’s claims that he and two other men sexually assaulted her.

US Weekly is reporting that the esteemed record producer has filed a motion to get a 2023 lawsuit dismissed. On Friday, May 10, TMZ obtained the documents where Puff’s legal team call out that this is the victim’s “second attempt to state an entirely false and hideous claim against the Combs Defendants.” The paperwork states she missed her window of time to properly file the lawsuit as per the Adult Survivors Act. (The unidentified woman says that she was sex trafficked and gang raped back in 2008 when she was only 17-years-old.)

Additionally, Diddy’s lawyer mentions that lawsuit should be tossed out due to her inability to provide specifics. “Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered,” the filing read.

On Dec. 6, 2023 Diddy refuted these allegations via social media. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Former Bad Boy Entertainment executive Harve Pierre is also named in the lawsuit; he has also denied the allegations.

