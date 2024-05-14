The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jennifer Hudson Says People Had Her Messed Up

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Jennifer Hudson Says People Had Her Messed Up

In a recent interview, Jennifer Hudson opened up about her journey of self-discovery and encouraged folks to chase their dreams and know their worth. Remembering her time on American Idol, she refused to let others’ opinions define her or dampen her spirits. Instead, she stayed focused on her talent and didn’t let one setback hold her back. She reminded everyone that success comes from within and that believing in yourself is key to achieving your goals.

Nneka Ihim Fired From RHOP And Has Something To Say

Nneka Ihim has officially announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Potomac, citing her desire to prioritize expanding her family after encountering challenges with fertility treatments. The announcement follows emerging reports of her exit after just one season on the show. In a recent interview, Nneka shared her perspective on the possibility of continuing for another season, expressing confidence in her ability to thrive. She mentioned receiving positive feedback from others, indicating that she would be well-suited for the show.

Wendy Williams Estate Was Sold

While Wendy Williams’ ongoing struggle with dementia, her lavish New York City penthouse has been offloaded by her guardian. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Manhattan abode fetched $3.75 million, marking a substantial decrease from its $4.5 million purchase price in July 2021. Sources suggest Wendy is currently residing in a facility for cognitive issues. Fans have expressed outrage, alleging mismanagement of Wendy’s finances by her guardian. While refraining from judgment, it’s essential to recognize Wendy’s situation with respect.