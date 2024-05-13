Rush County Teenager Missing Since Last Week

RUSH COUNTY, Ind.–The Rush County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing teenager.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Camden Hatfield. He was last seen on Wednesday May 8 at 10:30 pm and has gone missing from Knightstown.

Police say Hatfield is 15 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black top and black jogger pants.

If you know where he is, give the Rush County Sheriff’s Office a call at 765-932-2931 or call 911.

