Rush County Teenager Missing Since Last Week

Published on May 13, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Missing Rush County Teenager

Source: WISH-TV

RUSH COUNTY, Ind.–The Rush County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing teenager.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Camden Hatfield. He was last seen on Wednesday May 8 at 10:30 pm and has gone missing from Knightstown.

Police say Hatfield is 15 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black top and black jogger pants.

If you know where he is, give the Rush County Sheriff’s Office a call at 765-932-2931 or call 911.

 

 

The post Rush County Teenager Missing Since Last Week appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Rush County Teenager Missing Since Last Week  was originally published on wibc.com

