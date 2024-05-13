SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.–A charter bus was involved in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s says it happened I-74 eastbound near mile marker 112, which is just south of the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.
Another passenger vehicle was involved.
INDOT has confirmed at least one person died. Nine people were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries from the crash.
The post One Dies in Shelby County Crash Involving Charter Bus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Dies in Shelby County Crash Involving Charter Bus was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side
-
Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress
-
‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host