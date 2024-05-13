Listen Live
Elementary School Staff Member Arrested for Brining Gun on Grounds

Published on May 13, 2024

Mary Beck Elementary School

Source: Google Street View / WISH-TV

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A staff member at Mary Beck Elementary School in Elkhart was arrested Monday for bringing a handgun on school grounds, city police say.

Police say a school resource officer of Elkhart Police Department arrested the staff member around 9:30 a.m. Monday after being notified by another staff member.

Elkhart police have not released the name of the employee or their position at the school. The employee was taken to the Elkhart County jail.

No formal charges have been filed, police say.

Elkhart Community Schools has not publicly announced any changes in its staffing since the arrest, so the status of the staff member was unknown.

The school is located northeast of South Main Street and East Indiana Avenue, which is south of downtown Elkhart.

The northern Indiana city of 53,800 is about a half-hour drive east of South Bend.

The post Elementary School Staff Member Arrested for Brining Gun on Grounds appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Elementary School Staff Member Arrested for Brining Gun on Grounds  was originally published on wibc.com

