Listen Live
Local

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—There was a $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery ticket bought Saturday at a gas station in Fort Wayne.

The Hoosier Lottery says it was bought at Lassus Handy Dandy #38 on North Anthony Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 39, 49, and 67. The Powerball was 21. This ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $47 million.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The post $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

Local

WATCH: IMPD Release Footage of 11:11 Bar Shootout, Two Officers Shot

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close