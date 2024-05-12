Listen Live
A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie

He joins Denzel Washington and Ice Spice.

Published on May 12, 2024

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A$AP Rocky is taking his talents back to the big screen. He has been confirmed to be in Spike Lee’s upcoming film High And Low.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Harlem, New York, native was recently spotted filming for a new project. Paparazzi captured photographs of Lord Flacko shooting a scene of his character Yung Felon in handcuffs being led by police into what seems to be a police station. Supporting him are crowds of his friends, family and fans holding up signs asking for proper justice to be served. He is wearing a navy blue baseball jersey, baggy fitting jeans and Timberland construction work boots. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ice Spice was also added to the cast.

High And Low is is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. The movie stars Denzel Washington and marks his fifth movie with Spike Lee. According to Wikipedia, the original follows a high ranking executive who is presented the opportunity of either accumulating a massive amount of power and wealth or lending his employee money to free his child from kidnappers. High And Low was written by Spike Lee and Alan Fox. Production started back in March and is expected to be released in 2025.

In recent A$AP Rocky news, the “Fashion Killa” MC released his newest capsule collection with PUMA. You can read about it here.

A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

