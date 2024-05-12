Listen Live
Local

Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove Police say they are investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night in Beech Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Officers would respond to the intersection of 9th avenue and Roderick Court to find a man who had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was driving a Black Volvo. They say if you know anything about this incident to give crime stoppers a call.

This incident occurred just hours after IMPD would arrest a man on 38th St. for reckless driving after clocking them going over 120 mph.

The post Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

37 items
Local

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close