Listen Live
Local

Federal Inmate Indicted in Stabbing Death of Fellow Inmate in Terre Haute

Federal Inmate Indicted in Stabbing Death of Fellow Inmate in Terre Haute

Published on May 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Gavel and Scales of Justice

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind– A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Otha Don Watkins III, age 42, of Cairo, Illinois, with involuntary manslaughter and possessing contraband in prison.

On April 14, 2023, Watkins was serving a federal prison sentence and was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. According to the indictment, on April 14, 2023, Watkins allegedly stabbed fellow inmate, Carlos Shelton, with an improvised knife during a fight. Improvised knives, commonly referred to as “shanks” are illegal to possess in prison and pose a significant risk to the safety of fellow inmates and correctional staff. Watkins allegedly created the weapon with a piece of metal sharpened to a point at one end and wrapped in white cloth on the other.

Shelton ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Watkins remains in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. If convicted, Watkins faces up to 8 years in federal prison, in addition to his current sentence.

The post Federal Inmate Indicted in Stabbing Death of Fellow Inmate in Terre Haute appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Federal Inmate Indicted in Stabbing Death of Fellow Inmate in Terre Haute  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close