Listen Live
Contests

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Former Principal Spills The Tea On Youth Literacy Crisis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close