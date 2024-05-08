Listen Live
16-Year-Old Charged with Tuesday Murder on North Side

Published on May 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest in Tuesday’s SWAT standoff on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Harcourt Road around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon on a report of a person shot. Police arrived to find a man laying in the road. He had been shot, and later died from his injuries.

Witnesses pointed police to a nearby apartment where the suspect was apparently hiding. IMPD SWAT teams set up a perimeter around the apartment. The suspect eventually gave up and was taken into police custody. The suspect is 16-years-old and has been charged with murder. Detectives are still working the scene to talk to witnesses and gather evidence.

If you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, call Detective Jeremy Ingram in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and remain anonymous at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

