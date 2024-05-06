Big Night from Brunson Pushes Knicks Past Pacers in Game 1

NEW YORK—Jalen Brunson scored 43 points to help his New York Knicks to beat the Indiana Pacers Monday night 121-117.
Brunson becomes the first NBA player with 40 points and five assists in four straight playoff games.
The Knicks outscored the Pacers 39-30 in the fourth quarter and also outrebounded the Pacers 40-32.
In the losing effort, the Pacers were led in scoring by Myles Turner with 23 points.
The Knicks take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Game 2 is Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 8 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.
