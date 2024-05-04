LOUISVILLE, KY.–Mystik Dan was the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchilll Downs. The top prize is $3.1 million.
Twenty horses competed in this year’s race.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted among the crowd at the Derby. Kid Rock, Jack Harlow, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Fallon were also there to watch what’s long been dubbed the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Wynonna Judd performed the national anthem leading up to the race.
The post Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host
-
RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle
-
Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side
-
‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress