Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Published on May 3, 2024

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Following the release of “Euphoria” this week, Kendrick Lamar is coming for Drake once again.

The rapper is taking a page from Drake’s book by going “Back-to-Back” with his latest diss track, “6:16 in LA,” released early Friday morning.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

In this latest track, Lamar bombards Drake with a number of hits including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad.

“Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies/ You must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t Toosie Slide up out of this one, it’s just gon’ resurface,” he said.

Check it out below:

 

With a second release within just days of his first, fan are eagerly anticipating a comeback from the Certified Lover Boy.

Drake brushed off Lamar’s initial move by posting a clip from the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You on Instagram.

RELATED: Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Listen to Kendrick’s “6:16 in LA” diss track below.

The post Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track appeared first on 92 Q.

