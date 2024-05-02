Listen Live
Nino Man & Dave East “The Essence,” Boosie Badazz “Lil Melvin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.24

Nino Man and Dave East got money to burn and Boosie Badazz pays tribute to MO3. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 2, 2024

Summer’s coming and with everyone ready to be outside and stay out there, Dave East has been churning out new work to keep heads boppin’ all night long and he continues to do so with the help of one of his Hip-Hop peers.

Linking up with Nino Man for the visuals to “The Essence,” Dave East and Nino utilize black-and-white cinematography to engage their viewers as they drop their rhymes and use props such as massive chess pieces, live snakes and iced out jewelry to entertain the eye. We hope that $100 bill they burnt was counterfeit. That could’ve gone to a crispy pair of Timbs that are on sale. Just sayin.’

Back in the South, Boosie pays homage to one of his fallen peers and in his clip to “Lil Melvin” Boosie reminisces on MO3 (RIP) and uses old pictures of the two of them hanging out to show how deep their bond was.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Steez LaFlare, Sada Baby, and more.

NINO MAN & DAVE EAST – “THE ESSENCE”

BOOSIE – “LIL MELVIN”

STEEZ LAFLARE – “PRIVATE SHOPPING”

SADA BABY – “FLIGHT BACK”

LI RYE – “26L”

BEAUXX – “LUV 4 REAL”

PRADUCC FT. JMO – “OPTIONS”

ZOE OSAMA – “SHOW OUT”

Nino Man & Dave East “The Essence,” Boosie Badazz “Lil Melvin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

