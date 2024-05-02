Indy Prosecutors Announce Charges in Fatal Overdose Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people in Indianapolis are facing charges for selling drugs that led to fatal overdoses. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears pointed out that fentanyl is a recurring factor in these incidents.

“Two of the individuals, what we are alleging, are responsible for multiple deaths,” said Mears. “The one common element that you see amongst all three of these cases is fentanyl. We are seeing too many drugs that are laced with fentanyl, that are cut with fentanyl, or outright selling fentanyl. The result oftentimes is people are losing their life.”

On Thursday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges on William Warren, Alfonso Suarez, and Shemika Campbell for dealing lethal amounts of fentanyl. Dewayne Mahone, Eric Himes, and Damien Williams were charged in similar cases earlier this year.

City, state, and federal leaders say families of victims often have to deal with the aftermath. The victims announced on Thursday Gregory Vasquez, Patricia Perusquia, Jacqlyn Rice, and Ryan Parsons suffered fatal drug overdoses.

“The DEA would like to extend their deepest condolences to all families who have lost a loved one to fentanyl poisoning,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon. “DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our local, state, and federal partners to keep our communities safe and hold drug dealers peddling lethal poison accountable for their actions.”

In 2018, Indiana lawmakers passed a law that makes punishable up to 40 years for anyone caught selling lethal amounts of drug to users. There have been 16 cases filed in Marion County since the law’s inception in 2018.

“The drugs that are being sold right now have never been more dangerous and have never been more deadly,” added Mears. “There are too many people in our community that think that they are recreational drug users.”

Law enforcement pointed fingers at two Mexican drug gangs for pushing fentanyl into our country. They’re talking about the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels—these are the two big gangs in Mexico responsible for most of the deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine that’s claiming American lives.

The post Indy Prosecutors Announce Charges in Fatal Overdose Cases appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Prosecutors Announce Charges in Fatal Overdose Cases was originally published on wibc.com