Nardo Wick ft. Future “Back To Back,” Cash Cobain, Ice Spice & Bay Swag “Fisherrr” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.24

Nardo Wick and Future take to the streets and Cash Cobain, Ice Spice and Bay Swag get some takeout. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 30, 2024

Kodak Black & Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With Future dropping off two new albums in the span of a few weeks and setting off a battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, you’d think he’d kick back and enjoy himself a bit, but the man remains on his grind and took some time to bless Nardo Wick with a quick feature for his latest cut.

Linking up for the visuals to “Back To Back,” Nardo Wick and Future make the transition from a lavish pool party with a gang of bikini clad women to an abandoned building where they get on their gangsta sh*t before rolling off into the dark of the night. We would’ve never left that pool party. Just sayin.’

Ice Spice meanwhile shows us how she keeps her physical degree as thick as molasses and for the clip to “Fisherrr,” Spice, Cash Cobain and Bay Swag take some stacks of cash to the Chinese spot to order up some grub before hitting the streets and flossing some impressive ice while Spice shakes her gluten infused buns as she’s known to do.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roc Marciano, JT, and more.

NARDO WICK FT. FUTURE – “BACK TO BACK”

CASH COBAIN, ICE SPICE & BAY SWAG – “FISHERRR”

ROC MARCIANO – “LEFLAIR”

JT – “OKAY”

SMOOVE – “SKY’S THE LIMIT”

YOUNG NOBEL – “PAC, YAK & FATAL”

SADA BABY – “FLIGHT BACK”

AFN PESO – “PRESSURE”

