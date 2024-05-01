Listen Live
Local

Eli Lilly Added as Indiana Fever Jersey Patch Sponsor

Eli Lilly Added as Indiana Fever Jersey Patch Sponsor

Published on May 1, 2024

FEVER LILLY JERSEYS

Source: Indiana Fever / INDIANA FEVER

 

The Indiana Fever are getting ready to tip-off their season, and they will do so with a new jersey patch sponsor.

Eli Lilly’s corporate logo will be displayed on the shoulder of each Fever jersey.

The Indiana-based medicine company is also now the team’s health equity partner, and this collaboration will continue to close the gaps on health outcomes in Indianapolis and across the state of Indiana.

The Fever tip off the preseason in Dallas on Friday and the regular season begins on Tuesday, May 14, when the Fever travel to Connecticut.

