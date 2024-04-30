Indy Man Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with setting a bus on fire in Indianapolis was a regular, say witnesses.

In court documents released Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says DeMarcus McCloud was riding an IndyGo bus on the morning of Wednesday, April 24th, when at about 7:10, McCloud took a jug of brown liquid and began pouring it onto the bus floor. Witnesses say McCloud lit a piece of paper on fire, threw it into the liquid and made a run for it.

A fireball burst, quickly swallowing the bus, which was sitting near 38th and Meridian streets. The driver got everyone out in time.

Court docs say McCloud ran to a nearby McDonalds and went into the restroom. Indianapolis Metro Police eventually found McCloud and arrested him.

DeMarcus McCloud now faces three counts of arson.

