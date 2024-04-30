Listen Live
News

Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
A photo of Suzanne Morphew who has been missing since May 10

Source: (PHOTO: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO. –An autopsy on the remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother originally from Indiana who disappeared during a 2020 bike ride and was found deceased three years later, revealed she was the victim of a homicide and had a drug combination in her system commonly used to immobilize animals.

Suzanne Morphew, aged 49, vanished during a May 2020 bike ride. Initially, her husband faced charges related to her death, but these were dropped in 2022 as authorities awaited the discovery of her body.

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location. Currently, no one faces charges in connection to her case.

The autopsy report stated that Morphew’s death was categorized as “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.” These drugs, commonly utilized to immobilize wildlife, induce analgesia and sedation, according to the El Paso County coroner’s office.

The post Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close