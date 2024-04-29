Thandiwe Newton Will Star In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Thandiwe Newton will join Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2. The actress will star in the megahit series alongside Jenna Ortega, who will return as the titular Addams Family daughter. Read more about what we know so far inside.

Newton’s next big role is “Wednesday,” which debuted its first season to the streaming platform back in 2022.

The series follows Wednesday Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Variety shared the news exclusively last week. Their news sources cite that Thandiwe will star in the next season. Her exact character details and involvement in the comedy series are being kept under wraps, but we do know she is included in the highly anticipated return.

The publication previously reported that Steve Buscemi will also appear in Season 2.

Newton is best known for her role in HBO’s “Westworld.” She received three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama for “West World,” ultimately winning the award in 2018. Her other notable TV credits include “The Slap,” “Big Mouth,” “Human Resources,” and “Rogue.” Newton is also known for her film roles, starring in features such as “Crash,” “Beloved,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “W.”

The all-star actress is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.

There aren’t many details about the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Ortega will return as the Wednesday and continue showing how she navigates those rocky teenage years. The season finale of the debut season concluded with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also preventing an attempt to destroy Nevermore Academy and its students.

