Are You Ready for READI Funding?

STATEWIDE--All of Indiana’s 92 counties will be able to use money from the state government to help their local communities due to the Indiana Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative 2.0.

Fifteen regions across Indiana are set to receive a share of $500 million in new economic development grants meant to boost the state’s quality of life, place and opportunity, said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders earlier in April.

State Representative Tim O’Brien of Evansville is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He says the money will yield nearly $11 billion in overall investments from both public and private sources to help people in his area and many other portions of the state.

“The READI program has proven to be an effective way for local communities to partner up and spur economic development and job growth in the region. I applaud the state and local leaders who worked hard to ensure our region continues to be a top competitor when it comes to attracting people and opportunities,” said O’Brien.

The Southwest Indiana Region which includes Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties will get $45 million in this latest round of grant funding. The central Indiana region which includes Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, and Putnam counties will get $45 million as well. Other areas aren’t getting quite as much as that, but are still getting some money ranging from $10 million to $35 million.

State Representative Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville is also a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. She argues that central Indiana is the fastest growing region in the state.

“We want to maintain this momentum by retaining and attracting talent. Through READI 2.0, we have an opportunity to expand our efforts. Whether it’s addressing housing needs or expanding outdoor recreation opportunities, I look forward to our area benefiting from these investments in the short and long-term,” said Mayfield.

Holcomb started the READI program in 2021. It has yet to be determined whether additional state dollars for READI or similar programming will be approved by legislators in the 2025 budget session or by Indiana’s next governor.

